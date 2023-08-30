Create New Account
Obeying the Voice of the Lord
Fire & Grace Church
Published 17 hours ago

July 14th, 2019

Pastor Dean Odle teaches on the importance of hearing the voice of the Lord and obeying swiftly. Our apathy and procrastination can quench God's Holy Spirit; let us all be sensitive and reactive to the voice of God.

holy spiritobediencedean odle

