Obeying the Voice of the Lord

July 14th, 2019
Pastor Dean Odle teaches on the importance of hearing the voice of the Lord and obeying swiftly. Our apathy and procrastination can quench God's Holy Spirit; let us all be sensitive and reactive to the voice of God.
