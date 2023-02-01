Create New Account
James O'Keefe from Project Veritas in Warroom: Pfizer is conducting gain of function research to perform directed evolution of the SARS Covid-2 in order to develop new booster shots each year
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 11 days ago
https://gettr.com/post/p26vojdd47d

01/26/2023 James O'Keefe from Project Veritas in Warroom: Pfizer is conducting gain of function research to perform directed evolution of the SARS Covid-2 in order to develop new booster shots each year.（2）


01/26/2023 ”真相工程”的詹姆斯·奥基夫做客战斗室：辉瑞正在进行功能增强实验，对新冠病毒进行定向进化，以便每年推出新的加强针。（2）


