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Why Are People So Angry?
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90 views • January 30, 2021
People have been lied to their entire lives and when they realize it they become very angry and hostile.
Ephesians 4:31
“Let all bitterness, and wrath, and anger, and clamour, and evil speaking, be put away from you, with all malice:”
Ephesians 4:31
“Let all bitterness, and wrath, and anger, and clamour, and evil speaking, be put away from you, with all malice:”
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