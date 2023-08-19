Create New Account
CVS Live - 2012-01-22 - The Father Martin Interview
Father Martin is a Franciscan Monk and Priest from Madagascar. I met him in 2012 and he asked to interview me about my conversion from Atheistic-Satanism to Catholicism.

interviewreligioncatholic

