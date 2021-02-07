PROTECTING THE FIRST AMENDMENT FROM TYRANTS & BIG TECH

The 1st AMENDMENT of the United States Constitution states: Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech or of the press; or the right of the people peaceable to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.Although some of the radical left feel that the U.S. Constitution is an outdated and irrelevant document that must be ignored or completely re-written, the Constitution is the rule book for American government that all elected public officials and military personnel must sear an oath to uphold and protect against "all enemies, foreign and domestic" as a condition of their service.The very idea that many liberal Democrats and establishment Republicans in elective office are willing to openly dishonor that oath is a sign of the transformation of America from a nation founded on individual unalienable rights to a system promoting one world socialist/Marxist technocratic government, and that many serving in elected office are knowingly serving dishonorably.Central to the transformation from republic to socialist technocracy is the influence of Big Tech; the information technology field. Big tech companies designed the hardware and the software programs that created, then controlled much of the internet, and they influence other important opinion makers in print and visual media sectors know as the Mainstream Media, in important ways. To say that Big Media and Big Tech shape the direction and political culture of our nation would be an understatement of historic proportions.As a consequence of recent censoring of ideas and persons that present conservative opinions not in agreement with the One World socialist/technocratic narrative of social media giants like Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Google; we see rapid diminishment of 1st Amendment guarantees central to our system of constitutional government. When large corporate media and information technology groups are given free rein to shut down public debate and exchange of ideas of people with opposing views; we must challenge the constitutionality of their actions in state legislatures and courts to guarantee the survival of our republic. The censorship of ideas must be stopped immediately.Local and state governments must honor their 10th Amendment constitutional prerogative to protect the rights of their citizens and provide a vigorous legislative and legal challenge to any group or organized effort to end free speech in America.The question is; how can state and local governments stop mega corporations and big media from destroying the freedom of thought and speech that is fundamental to the American system of limited government? How can average Americans help local/state elected leaders willing to step forward when the national government refuses to act, to stop this tyranny?Wake up American and realize that we have choices. If we are unwilling to accept censoring the tyranny from the highest levels of industry and government, we must speak out and challenge their actions.GUESTS: Randal Pinocci & Brad Tschida