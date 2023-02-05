https://gettr.com/post/p27efn33c58

2023.02.05 The balloon incident will overshadow the Biden Administration's attempt to collude with the CCP. If McCarthy goes to Taiwan the CCP will instigate many such incidents. The CCP have many military facilities around Bahamas and Gulf of Cuba, including hotels, Consulates and cargo ships.

气球事件会给美国这届政府想和中共勾兑带来阴影。如果麦卡锡访台，中共一定会用气球制造很多事端。中共在巴哈马一带布满了军事设施，绝大多数都是中共的军事武器平台。



