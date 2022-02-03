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#150 Today's Boondoggle- Please allow me to Introduce myself Bill Bailey edition
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10 views • February 03, 2022
In this episode Bill talks with Major Sonia Pons, or actually she interviews Bill.
Major Pons is still Active Duty Air Force and a Clinical Psychologist who works with Military Members and their families.
We get into how we met and what led to our bonding as close friends, not just as military service members, but spiritual souls on a healing journey. This episode really let's you in behind the curtain as Bill is extremely vulnerable for his listeners, and basically the world through this broadcast. Bill talks about his struggle over the years with addiction, insecurities, self-sabotage, negative self-talk, as well as what tools he has utilized and continues to utilize during his healing and growth, plus so much more.
Bill also shares the moment the idea for this very podcast came to be.
This is definitely RAW and wide open into some of the topics that not only veterans struggle with, but people in general, and nobody could have made this conversation as real and honest as it is than Major Pons.
Today's Boondoggle fans can receive 10% off their orders at dreemnutrition.com by using the promo code BOONDOG10 at checkout.
So kick back with your headphones and cold one for this latest episode. Enjoy our additional segments featuring music from the Flo White Show and Stories from the VFW Hall.
Remember Boondoggle Listeners Matter, so e-mail us at [email protected] and let us know your thoughts so we can read them on air.
Tweet us @2daysBoondoggle and Follow us on Instagram @todaysboondoggle as well as on Facebook.
Please subscribe and give 5 stars and review. Every review we receive on either Apple Podcast or Google Music we will mention you on a future episode and our Social Media pages.
Follow Today’s Boondoggle also on our Social Media as well as DomainCle.com and on Anchor.fm
Today’s Boondoggle logo designed by Stacy Candow. Additional music by Evan Crouse
Also please consider financially supporting us at Todays Boondoggle using Venmo, our GoFundMe, or sponsoring us on our Anchor.fm page, so we can continue to provide you with quality entertainment.
Major Pons is still Active Duty Air Force and a Clinical Psychologist who works with Military Members and their families.
We get into how we met and what led to our bonding as close friends, not just as military service members, but spiritual souls on a healing journey. This episode really let's you in behind the curtain as Bill is extremely vulnerable for his listeners, and basically the world through this broadcast. Bill talks about his struggle over the years with addiction, insecurities, self-sabotage, negative self-talk, as well as what tools he has utilized and continues to utilize during his healing and growth, plus so much more.
Bill also shares the moment the idea for this very podcast came to be.
This is definitely RAW and wide open into some of the topics that not only veterans struggle with, but people in general, and nobody could have made this conversation as real and honest as it is than Major Pons.
Today's Boondoggle fans can receive 10% off their orders at dreemnutrition.com by using the promo code BOONDOG10 at checkout.
So kick back with your headphones and cold one for this latest episode. Enjoy our additional segments featuring music from the Flo White Show and Stories from the VFW Hall.
Remember Boondoggle Listeners Matter, so e-mail us at [email protected] and let us know your thoughts so we can read them on air.
Tweet us @2daysBoondoggle and Follow us on Instagram @todaysboondoggle as well as on Facebook.
Please subscribe and give 5 stars and review. Every review we receive on either Apple Podcast or Google Music we will mention you on a future episode and our Social Media pages.
Follow Today’s Boondoggle also on our Social Media as well as DomainCle.com and on Anchor.fm
Today’s Boondoggle logo designed by Stacy Candow. Additional music by Evan Crouse
Also please consider financially supporting us at Todays Boondoggle using Venmo, our GoFundMe, or sponsoring us on our Anchor.fm page, so we can continue to provide you with quality entertainment.
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