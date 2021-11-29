BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

South African doctor who discovered "Omicron variant" says there's nothing to worry about, only has very mild symptoms.
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10274 followers
Follow
5
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
470 views • November 29, 2021
Tom Davidson and Daniel Morrow – The Daily Record Nov 28, 2021:

The doctor who raised the alarm over the Omicron variant said patients had shown ‘unusual but mild’ symptoms.

Dr Angelique Coetzee was alerted to the possibility of a new variant when locals near her Pretoria practice had symptoms that did not fit the ‘traditional’ mould of Covid.

None of them suffered from a loss of taste or smell – both of which are part of the globally recognised symptoms of coronavirus.

Instead, patients suffered from the likes of intense fatigue and a six-year-old child with a high pulse rate, the Mirror reports.

Dr Coetzee, who chairs South Africa’s Medical Association, said: “Their symptoms were so different and so mild from those I had treated before.”

On November 18, when four family members all tested positive for Covid with complete exhaustion, she informed the country’s vaccine advisory committee.

She said in total about two dozen of her patients have tested positive Covid with symptoms of Omicron – which the world is now scrambling to contain with various travel bans.

They were mostly healthy men who turned up “feeling so tired” and about half of them had not even had a single dose – a prevalent issue in South Africa and in swathes of the African continent.

South African scientists say Omicron is behind a sharp rise of cases in the country’s Gauteng province.

Ten countries from southern Africa have been added to Scotland’s red list in recent days.

There has been a number of cases of the variant reported in Europe – including the UK.

UK health officials yesterday confirmed that two cases of Omicron had been identified in England

The news resulted in new restrictions on international travel in Scotland.

Travellers are now required to take a PCR test before entry into Scotland. Passengers must also self-isolate until they have received a negative test.

Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has urged Scots to ‘redouble their efforts’ in preventing the spread of Omicron.

Scientists are continuing to investigate the impact that Omicron has on infection numbers and vaccine efficiency.

Source https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/uk-world-news/south-african-doctor-who-raised-25564765

Mirrored @Tommy Robinson News

Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link
Keywords
scamdemicvariantomicrondr angelique coetzee
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study Ties Each Extra 100 Grams of Ultra-Processed Food to Greater Disease Risk

Study Ties Each Extra 100 Grams of Ultra-Processed Food to Greater Disease Risk

Belle Carter
Supplementing with Vitamin D found to support hormones and metabolic health in women over 50 

Supplementing with Vitamin D found to support hormones and metabolic health in women over 50 

Willow Tohi
Study Links Midlife TV Watching to Brain Shrinkage

Study Links Midlife TV Watching to Brain Shrinkage

Edison Reed
CONFIRMED: Daily steps lower risk of kidney stones according to Stanford Fitbit study

CONFIRMED: Daily steps lower risk of kidney stones according to Stanford Fitbit study

Willow Tohi
Glutathione Levels Decline With Age, But Protein and Nutrients May Help

Glutathione Levels Decline With Age, But Protein and Nutrients May Help

Coco Somers
Cardiovascular Exercise: Health Benefits, Guidelines and Safety

Cardiovascular Exercise: Health Benefits, Guidelines and Safety

Petra Stone
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy