Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Watch How The West's Sanction Are Working In Russia
channel image
The Kokoda Kid
96 Subscribers
58 views
Published Yesterday

All those small, weak countries around the world, listen up! If you'd like to enjoy more prosperity and better living, all you have to do is upset the United States enough for them to put harsh sanctions on you and.... Viola! You'll be living good and wanting for nothing.... Or so it seems to be in Russia.

Video Sourced From:

Galactic Storm (Brighteon)

Original Video Source:

Tucker Carlson Shorts

Closing Theme Music:

'Beauty Of Russia' by Steve Oxen

Fesliyan Studios

Thumbnail and closing credits compilation:

Westcombe Motion Pictures

Oxley Park, NSW

Australia 2760

MMXXIV

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Galactic Storm, Tucker Carlson or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

pce thu19.00

Keywords
russiasanctionsrussian sanctionsrussian shoppingrussian shopping malls

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket