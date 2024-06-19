Jan Weckström: Between Nuclear Annihilation or Digital Prison, Politicians Lust for Power

Jan Weckström discusses rock and roll and the new anti-war music he is making. He tells of his experiences hanging out with Guns N' Roses and how the industry has changed, especially with AI. His new song "Turn To Dust" is about how politicians today, particularly in the West, are playing with nuclear war just to stay in power. He doesn't think that the West trying to force their "values" down the rest of the world's throats is working anymore. He fears the threat of the social credit system and us becoming digital inmates. European technocrats are more afraid of falling out of favor with Washington than their own people. The EU is increasingly weaker, delusional, and authoritarian. He consumes only alternative news and hopes that enough people will at some point come together in civil obedience to change the status quo.





*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors





**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

Borderless Mexico Expat Health Insurance https://beacons.ai/jamesguzman

easyDNS (use coupon code GEOPOLITICS for 15% off!) https://easydns.com

LegalShield https://hhrvojemoric.wearelegalshield.com

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics





Jan Weckström Websites

Anti-war anthem "Turn To Dust" https://x.com/red_rumble_band/status/1787722309819650498

Red Rumble on X https://x.com/red_rumble_band

Red Rumble on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@RedRumbleBand

Wighthouse Wanderland https://music.apple.com/us/artist/wighthouse-wanderland/656208336

Gulf Stream Riders https://open.spotify.com/artist/6TI3MqdyEDkfmIR6XJG17n





About Jan Weckström

Jan is a Finnish entrepreneur doing international business. He has worked for major corporations and founded a few startups. He has a background in music, being a former Warner Music recording artist as well as an Executive Producer on various music projects. Jan follows world politics and wrote the anti-war song ”Turn To Dust” as a way to contribute to the discussion. The artist, Red Rumble, is a two-man project band. ”Turn To Dust” is available on all major music streaming platforms and the music video on YouTube and X.





*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)