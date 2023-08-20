Are Israel and Saudi Arabia Secretly Negotiating THE Antichrist COVENANT?

https://members.faithandvalues.com/posts/40985202



Aug 19, 2023Saudi Arabia and Israel and negotiating something big behind closed doors. And if Saudi Arabia pulls this off it will change the lives of everyone on the planet. And on Aug 1, 2023, Prime Minister Netanyahu signaled that the deal is close to being done. Watch this Nelson Walters video to see if this is part of the infamous Antichrist Covenant with the Many from Dan 9:27 that launches the Tribulation.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yJCG-hAgggE How to Prepare for the Last Days - the MOVIE





