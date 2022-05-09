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The Future According to the Economic Confidence Model
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105 views • May 09, 2022
Martin Armstrong uses his Economic Confidence Model to shed light on what's next for the global economy. Topic include rising interest rates, Private v Public wave, the reason markets crash and much more.
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