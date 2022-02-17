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Covid-19 and the Rise of the Surveillance State
A Voice in the Desert
A Voice in the Desert
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37 views • February 17, 2022
Of all the strategies used to limit the spread of Covid-19 during this pandemic, one thing has shown itself to be most effective: government surveillance of citizens using CCTV, facial recognition, and mobile phone tracking. It may seem reasonable to employ such measures when dealing with something as serious as the novel coronavirus, but have you considered how these systems will continue to be used even after the pandemic has ended? This video will help you to see where this is all heading, and how these surveillance systems tie in perfectly with the Mark of the Beast.

TO CONTACT: [email protected]

What is "A Voice in the Desert"?

A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.

If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].

CREDITS

Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)

https://www.newstatesman.com/science-tech/2020/03/rise-bio-surveillance-state - FAIR USE

https://www.inc.com/will-yakowicz/how-to-quell-an-employee-rebellion.html - FAIR USE

Let's see that QR code! | Moscow COVID-19 pass-system in action RT - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J4WvMewBY5k - FAIR USE

Covid-19: Controlo da circulação através de QR-codes em Moscovo EURO NEWS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c1cZxEpMPIc - FAIR USE

Russia under surveillance - ABC https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vAcFRWk-Z28 - FAIR USE

VICE: Shelter in Place with Shane Smith & Edward Snowden (Full Episode)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k5OAjnveyJo - FAIR USE

Serhat Kıyar Best Green Screen Gun - CC

Green Screen Magic Green Screen Security Camera / Surveillance Camera Effects
Tech Marathi & Hindi Copyright Free Flying drone Green Screen Effect | Chroma Key | Royalty Free - CC
Keywords
facial recognitionmark of the beastpandemicrevelation 13seeking the truthteachings of jesustrue christianityspeak the truthmessages from goda voice in the desertvoice in the desertcoronavirusnovel coronaviruscovid-19covidgovernment surveillance of citizensmobile phone tracking
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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