Redpill: Beware, Another Wave!

‘I Am Thankful For The Protection My Vaccine Provides’

* Thrice-vaxxed Hochul tests positive for the ’rona.

* [S]he recites the approved ransom script.

* WH warning of an election-season surge.

* How should we assess this?

* Does that mean we get the same distorted election rules that we had in the presidential election — again?





Redpills:

* When Dems [test positive], they spew the same message.

* They’re speaking in code.

* “It looks like their stupid little cult religion didn’t work. Time to pick a better god.”





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 9 May 2022