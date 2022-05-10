Redpill: Beware, Another Wave!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‘I Am Thankful For The Protection My Vaccine Provides’
* Thrice-vaxxed Hochul tests positive for the ’rona.
* [S]he recites the approved ransom script.
* WH warning of an election-season surge.
* How should we assess this?
* Does that mean we get the same distorted election rules that we had in the presidential election — again?
Redpills:
* When Dems [test positive], they spew the same message.
* They’re speaking in code.
* “It looks like their stupid little cult religion didn’t work. Time to pick a better god.”
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 9 May 2022