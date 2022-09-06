⚡️ Russian Defense Ministry Report On The Progress of the Special Military Operation - 1300, September 6, 2022

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (September 6, 2022)

Part 2 (read Part 1)

⚠️ Kiev regime continues its provocations at Zaporozhye power plant aimed at creating a possible technological disaster.





◽️ 15 artillery attacks launched at the city of Energodar and Zaporozhye power plant by AFU have been recorded over the past 24 hours.





📊 Ukrainian artillery has launched a total of 20 projectiles, including 3 of them at the nuclear power plant. One of the projectiles has impacted the roof of the special building №1, the second has impacted the area between the special building №1 and the second power generator, the third has exploded near the tankers designed for storaging distilled water near the power plant №2.





💥 The fire was being conducted from Ukrainian positions deployed near Marganets (Dnepropetrovsk region). AFU units have been neutralised by a counter-attack launched by Russian artillery.





◽️ The radiation environment at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant remains normal.





◽️ The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) continued their attempts to attack several areas of Nikolayev-Krivoy Rog direction.





Russian Aerospace Forces, missile troops and artillery launch high-precision attacks at AFU units and reserve forces.





💥 Manpower and military equipment at the provisional bases of 61st Infantry Brigade, 35th Marines Brigade and 17th Tank Brigade of the AFU have been neutralised near Visunsk, Yavkino, Bereznegovatoye and Chervonopolye.





💥 3 depots of missiles, artillery armament and munitions have been destroyed near Velikoye Artakovo (Nikolayev region).





💥 Launch of Kalibr high-precision long-range sea-based missiles has resulted in the elimination of a large fuel depot intended for Ukrainian troops at Nikolayevo-Krivoy Rog direction near Karpovka (Dnepropetrovsk region).





💥 Fighter aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces and air defence means have shot down 3 Su-25 airplanes of Ukrainian Air Force. 1 Su-25 has been shot down near Snigiryovka and 2 Su-25 have been shot down near Mirnoye (Nikolayev region).





📊 The enemy has lost a total of 12 tanks, 11 infantry combat vehicles and 8 other armoured vehicles, 6 pick-ups with large-calibre machine guns and over 210 servicemen at Nikolayev-Krivoy Rog direction.





💥 High-precision air-based armament has neutralised the provisional bases of the units from 54th and 93rd mechanised brigades of the AFU near Artyomovsk (Donetsk People's Republic). Up to 250 servicemen and over 10 motor and armoured vehicles have been eliminated.





✈️ High-precision attacks of Russian Aerospace Forces launched at the provisional bases of 1st Battalion from 65th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU have resulted in the elimination of up to 100 servicemen and 15 units of military equipment near Veselyanka (Zaporozhye region).





▫️Due to high losses and discontinued rotation, the personnel of 53rd Mechanised Brigade of the AFU that operated near Zaytsevo (Donetsk People's Republic) refuses to fulfil combat tasks and abandons its positions in groups.





Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery continue launching attacks at the military facilities in Ukraine.





💥 3 AFU command posts, including one of 14th Mechanised Brigade near Kamennaya Yaruga (Kharkov region), a command and observation post of a battalion from 102nd Territorial Defence Brigade near Poltavka (Zaporozhye region), as well as 52 artillery units and 161 AFU manpower and military equipment concentration areas.





💥 1 launching ramp of Buk-M1 Ukrainian air defence system has been destroyed near Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 Air defence means have shot down 12 unmanned aerial vehicles near Yakovenkovo, Kapitolovka, Liptsy (Kharkov region), Kirillovka, Sladkoye, Valeryanovka, Novoandreyevka (Donetsk People's Republic), Skadovsk (Kherson region) and Kherson.





💥 1 Tochka-U ballistic missile has been intercepted near Popasnaya (Lugansk People's Republic) and 11 projectiles launched by U.S.-manufactured HIMARS multiple rocket-launching system have been intercepted near Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.





📊 In total, 290 airplanes and 152 helicopters, 1,889 unmanned aerial vehicles, 373 air defence missile systems, 4,845 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 825 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 3,369 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 5,343 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.