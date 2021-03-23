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Interviews Host George Nemeh conducted on March 10th 2021 after 3:10 Total Recall, Election Integrity event.
MAAP Real Talk + MEDIA
MAAP Real Talk + MEDIA
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3:10​ Total Recall (Election Integrity Event) by We The People AZ Alliance. After the main event, we briefly got lucky we interviewed Josh Barnett + Anna Khait + Mindy Robinson + Eric Wnuck + Shelby Busch + Steve Robinson. Queen Creek, AZ
#maapmedia​ #wethepeopleazalliance​ #mindyrobinson​ #annakhait​ #joshbarnett​ #shelbybusch​ #steverobinson​ #ericwnuck​
Producer Director Host George Nemeh
Camera Op/Editor Patricia Irvin
Livestream Camera Op: George Greader
#raw​ #likeitis​ #drawyourownconclusions​
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyright 2021
MAAP Media
MAAP Film
Arizona Truth Base Broadcasting....

3:10 Total Recall by We The People AZ Alliance Shelby Busch Steve Robinson Eric Wnuck Josh Barnett. They had over two thousands in attendance Kudos Americans...
#heartfeltinterviews #wethepeopleazalliance​ #georgenemeh​ #maapreal​ #maapmedia​ #maaprealtalkshow​
Kudos... At Queen Creek Arizona. MAAP REAL TALK SHOW + MEDIA. Here are few interviews after the Event.
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW MAAP MEDIA
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PRODUCER DIRECTOR HOST GEORGE NEMEH
VIDEO/EDITOR PATRICIA IRVIN
Keywords
electiontotal recallintegrity
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