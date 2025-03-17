BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Trouble With Trouble
Pastor Jack Ward
Pastor Jack Ward
10 views • 1 month ago

3/16/2025

Mark 4:37-40  The Trouble With Trouble

Intro:  They say that there are 365 “fear not’s” and “be not afraid’s” in the Bible.  I’ve never counted them, but I have always heard that.  That means that God does not want us to be afraid.  Troubles will come.  Evil is still on the job.  The wicked are working harder than ever. The demonic world is working 24-7 for they know that time is short.  If they know it’s short how much more should we?  It is a time of great fear for the future.  The enemies of God are looking to destroy us.  The world is in upheaval.  Storms, floods, volcanoes, Tsunamis, hurricanes, tornados, and earthquakes are happening every day.  People are divided like never before.   Wars and rumors of wars are happening more than ever.  All this is happening just like the Bible said.  What do we do?  Nothing….I will explain.  

Keywords
bibleend-timestomahawklast-dayspastor-jack-wardjack-wardtomahawk-church
