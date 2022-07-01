Biden: ‘Means if You Got an 11-Year-Old Child Who Is a Victim of Incest’

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Biden Logic:
Overturning Roe decision ‘Means if You Got an 11-Year-Old Child Who Is a Victim of Incest ... and finds herself pregnant, which occurs, she cant have choice, her health can’t be protected’...
PROTECTED BY WHOM? HER RAPIST? ISNT IT A LITTLE BIT LATE TO BE WORRIED ABOUT PROTECTION AT THAT POINT?
SCOTUS overturned RvW to allow the states to make the laws. They did not make abortion illegal, they put the decision back to the individual states.