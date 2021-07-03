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Dear Christian, you have not read the book of Enoch, because?
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60 views • July 03, 2021
Verse 1, Enoch, "To the blessed elect, who will be living in the day of tribulation, when all the wicked and godless people are to be remove from the earth. I think I can say with much accuracy, this is speaking of the hour we now live in! THIS IS WHY DEAR CHRISTIAN, YOU NEED TO READ THE BOOK OF ENOCH!
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