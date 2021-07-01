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1.7.21 - ANTIF@ BUSTED! He did not CONCEDE! Stay away from MSM
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167 views • January 08, 2021
Very interesting intel about the MAGA rally, who REALLY forced their way into the nation's Capitol, and other VERY informative information and sources regarding President Trump's actions again the Traitors of our Nation!
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Bitchute Channel link: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ow754N7SvPtG/
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Bitchute Channel link: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ow754N7SvPtG/
-------------------------
UTUbe Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzkAzJ2vQgRyEDzHFiKOaQA
😀Get The Best VPN For 50% Off Today!
Click Here --[https://www.virtualshield.com/andweknow]-
Make Yourself Anonymous Online!! 🕵️🛡️
-------------------------------------------
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv/
THE LADY WHO BROUGHT US THE AFFIDAVIT
THE ITALIAN JOB.....
https://twitter.com/LoriRhae/status/1...
Donations can be sent via the following:
DONATIONS SITE: https://donorbox.org/and-we-know-dona...
*Mail your gift to: Pacific Student Productions, 30520 Rancho California Rd, #126, Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: teespring.com/stores/and-we-know-828
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/andweknow828/
*Parler - https://parler.com/profile/andweknow/...
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow8_28/
Backup Channels:
*Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1uDx...
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/Patriot-Bri...
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/Thin-Blue-L...
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://thepatriotpin.com/Gold-Americ...
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://thepatriotpin.com/GOP-Elephan...
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