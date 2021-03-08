CONGO: THE UN SCAMS VICTIMS OF GENOCIDE!?

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Looks good until you read who gets the pay-off:https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/war-crimes-court-orders-record-30-million-compensation-for-congo-victims/ar-BB1emxzq?ocid=msedgntp
Epic Fail?: https://www.trtworld.com/americas/twelve-times-the-un-has-failed-the-world-21666
https://archive.globalpolicy.org/component/content/article/201-rwanda/39240.html
Jeane Kirkpatrick on what UN was supposed to be: https://www.crisismagazine.com/1983/the-united-nations-and-human-rights