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Jennifer Turner Discusses THE NAKED COMMUNIST
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82 views • July 23, 2020
I discovered a historical document today that I’d not heard of before, and I was floored.
For anyone interested in learning more, you can research Cleon Skousen (1913-2006) and his book “The Naked Communist”...this excerpt was the “Current Communist Goals” in the early 1960s for the United States. 😳
http://www.ecjones.org/1963_Communist_Goals.pdf - [From "The Naked Communist," by Cleon Skousen]
For anyone interested in learning more, you can research Cleon Skousen (1913-2006) and his book “The Naked Communist”...this excerpt was the “Current Communist Goals” in the early 1960s for the United States. 😳
http://www.ecjones.org/1963_Communist_Goals.pdf - [From "The Naked Communist," by Cleon Skousen]
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