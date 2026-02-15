Kevin O’Leary Just Said the Quiet Part Out Loud; Elites are Filtering Their Blood Overseas

Billionaire Kevin O’Leary was filmed in Dubai casually describing a procedure where nearly five meters of blood are drained from the body, run through a dialysis-style machine, ozonated, oxygenated, then pumped back in. This wasn’t an experiment.

This wasn’t a one time test. This was a repeatable, scheduled procedure he says he does every time he’s in the UAE. Mr. Wonderful openly says it’s his fourth time. He openly says he blocks off half a day just to do it.

And he openly says the effects are noticeable almost immediately.





This procedure isn’t FDA approved.

And it isn’t explained on mainstream medical shows Americans are told to trust.

Yet the same class of people urging the public to “follow the science” are quietly flying overseas to filter their own blood - then walking out saying they feel incredible.

First it was Tijuana. Now it’s Dubai. Same procedure. Same quiet pattern.

What’s the first thing this makes you think of?





