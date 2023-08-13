X22 Report - Ep 3136b - Blackmail And Bribes, We Have The Source, Manchurian Candidate, Coverup, Start A War

The globalists in the new world order are putting the MRNA vax in your food you need to do this ASAPVisit... https://newsnow546.blogspot.com









The people are now learning that the [DS] is involved in blackmail/bribes. The patriots have the source, they have it all, they are now showing the people the truth. Trump called Biden a Manchurian candidate, there is more than one and most likely this is leading to Obama in the end. The [DS] will start a war to cover up all their crimes, the patriots are counting on it.

