X22 Report - Ep 3136b - Blackmail And Bribes, We Have The Source, Manchurian Candidate, Coverup, Start A War

The globalists in the new world order are putting the MRNA vax in your food you need to do this ASAPVisit... https://newsnow546.blogspot.com
______________________________________________________
The people are now learning that the [DS] is involved in
blackmail/bribes. The patriots have the source, they have it all, they
are now showing the people the truth. Trump called Biden a Manchurian
candidate, there is more than one and most likely this is leading to
Obama in the end. The [DS] will start a war to cover up all their
crimes, the patriots are counting on it.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.