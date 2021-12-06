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Have YOU seen this SATANIC METAVERSE Ad by Facebook? | The Tiger & The Buffalo
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171 views • December 06, 2021
Hey there you guys! I'm not a conspiracy theorist, but this was too blatant to not mention at-least on Tik-Tok. But quite a few of you wanted a longer, more detailed video--so here you go!
I hope you all enjoy & stay vigilant!
Luke Caverns' channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFestibN7lYXvEj_BMEh29w
I hope you all enjoy & stay vigilant!
Luke Caverns' channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFestibN7lYXvEj_BMEh29w
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