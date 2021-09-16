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Ethics professor delivers emotional lesson on vaccine mandates before being placed on leave
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40 views • September 16, 2021
Julie Ponesse, September 8, 2021
Dr. Ponesse is being forced by her faculty to be injected immediately by the experimental mRNA gene therapies. She is refusing with painful consequences...
https://www.theblaze.com/news/vaccine-mandate-ethics-professor-video
Dr. Ponesse is being forced by her faculty to be injected immediately by the experimental mRNA gene therapies. She is refusing with painful consequences...
https://www.theblaze.com/news/vaccine-mandate-ethics-professor-video
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