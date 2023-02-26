https://gettr.com/post/p29ntbc1848
2023.02.24 The unvaccinated human egg is very rare. The covid vaccines have destroyed mankind. Egg prices soar.
无苗卵子数量凤毛麟角，新冠疫苗把人类给毁了，卵子价格飙升。
