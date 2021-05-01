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AT&T CEO John Stankey RESPONDS to #ExposeCNN videos after being confronted by frustrated shareholder in company's annual meeting
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141 views • May 01, 2021
AT&T CEO John Stankey RESPONDS to #ExposeCNN videos after being confronted by frustrated shareholder in company's annual meeting
"CNN is actually, at a time when all media is stressed, the most respected brand in news today, and we’re proud of that."
"CNN is actually, at a time when all media is stressed, the most respected brand in news today, and we’re proud of that."
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