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Death to Table. Bill Gate is the Largest Farmland owner and now Liquefied Human Fertilizer is considered green.
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
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1088 views • January 19, 2022
Is a market of death being created to promote human fertilizer? Human fertilizer is demonic and what does this do to our food? Are we being primed to be cannibals? Does Carbon Dioxide help grow more effectively fruits and vegetables. Is nano tech also in our food? What is it's true purpose. We'll revisit how much Farm land Bill Gates owns and why. Do you remember when a hospital was busted for organ harvesting? What about the bio slug, what else is in this toxic soup. Pray these leaders come to Christ and be whistle blowers. Time to learn to grow where you are and know your food more than ever.

Nano Tech - https://sjwellfire.com/news/did-we-see-a-nano-tech-frequency-kill-weapon-at-astroworld/
Taste for Humans / Cannibals' https://sjwellfire.com/news/programmed-mentally-and-physically-for-a-taste-for-humans-cannibals-final-days-report-sjwellfire/
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Death to Table. Bill Gate is the Largest Farmland owner and now Liquefied Human Fertilizer is considered green.

bill gates, water cremation, humans in waste water, dissolve bodies into water, liquid human fertilizer, corpse into compost, fear, purge, end times, genocide, democide, qr scan number, cognitive triangle, Elisha, behead
Keywords
feargenocidepurgeend timesbill gateselishademocidebeheadwater cremationqr scan numbercognitive trianglehumans in waste waterdissolve bodies into waterliquid human fertilizercorpse into compost
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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