Ok Stupid - Episode 8 - Missing You

OkStupid Episode 8 expands on questions that delve deep into the subconsciousness of the online dating world as the blatant data mining operation continues to extract everything it can from the minds of the oblivious and unsuspecting users of the widely used dating app OkCupid.

What happens when the AI Quiz Bots start asking humans questions about AI? Seriously... a real mind f*ck right?





