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INTERNATIONAL COALITION FOR OPEN-SOURCE PHARMACOVIGILANCE (INT'L VAERS) JUST LAUNCHED!
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70 views • October 03, 2021
MIRROR SOURCE:
Welcometheeagle88:
ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@Welcometheeagle88:4 -
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/welcometheeagle88/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OwAuHwiJRxlc/
https://odysee.com/@Welcometheeagle88:4/International-Coalition-for-Open-Source-Pharmacovigilance-(Int--x27-l-VAERS)-just-launched!:4
In cooperation and collaboration with the most TRUTHFUL organizations in the Pharmacovigilance space, we present ICOSP. See links below:
ICOSP DB Downloads:
https://bit.ly/3mbI4m5
ICOSP Great Site/Articles
https://bit.ly/39RdqZJ
ICOSP File a VAERS Report:
https://bit.ly/3kZshHT
ICOSP Early Rx Doctors:
https://bit.ly/3D1YYdL
ICOSP Country:
https://bit.ly/2ZCoszU
ICOSP Visualizations/Analysis
https://bit.ly/3EZLaCi
Collaborators wishing to participate please contact [email protected]
In the spirit of Julian Assange, we are going full opensource ubuntu style, free to the world white hat ops...
God Bless. WTE88 loves you all.
Welcometheeagle88:
ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@Welcometheeagle88:4 -
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/welcometheeagle88/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OwAuHwiJRxlc/
https://odysee.com/@Welcometheeagle88:4/International-Coalition-for-Open-Source-Pharmacovigilance-(Int--x27-l-VAERS)-just-launched!:4
In cooperation and collaboration with the most TRUTHFUL organizations in the Pharmacovigilance space, we present ICOSP. See links below:
ICOSP DB Downloads:
https://bit.ly/3mbI4m5
ICOSP Great Site/Articles
https://bit.ly/39RdqZJ
ICOSP File a VAERS Report:
https://bit.ly/3kZshHT
ICOSP Early Rx Doctors:
https://bit.ly/3D1YYdL
ICOSP Country:
https://bit.ly/2ZCoszU
ICOSP Visualizations/Analysis
https://bit.ly/3EZLaCi
Collaborators wishing to participate please contact [email protected]
In the spirit of Julian Assange, we are going full opensource ubuntu style, free to the world white hat ops...
God Bless. WTE88 loves you all.
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