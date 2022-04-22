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Breaking News (April 22, 2022) Gonzalo Lira: Captured By the Ukraine Special Police Force and Alive in Kharkov
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60 views • April 22, 2022
They kept him alive, now they have to release him. Thank you to Alex C. from The Duran for waking me up this morning with the good news that Coach Red Pill is detained in Ukraine, but still alive.
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