The UN's Terminal Decline

What happens when the world’s most sinister international institution starts running out of cash? Because right now, the United Nations — the deep state cartel that’s been at the centre of globalist coercion since 1945 — is urgently warning it’s up against a financial wall. I’m hopeful this’ll be the long-overdue reckoning for globalism’s puppet UN, which has avoided it for decades while disguising its nefarious activities as peacekeeping, humanitarian relief, human rights monitoring, etc. Noble goals cunningly masking its unconscionably seditious machinations.