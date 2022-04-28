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9 Survival Gardening Crops to Grow in a Post Apocalyptic World
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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950 views • April 28, 2022
Buy high-quality metal raised beds: https://shop.epicgardening.com - Preparedness, prepping, SHTF - it all can seem a bit like a maniacal obsession with the end of the world. At the same time, there's real value in becoming even a LITTLE more self-reliant in our modern society - that's what growing your own food is all about!

Here are my Top 9 crops for survival:

1. Beans
2. Corn
3. Squash
4. Cabbage
5. Potatoes
6. Kale
7. Sweet Potatoes
8. Lentils
9. Herbs

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