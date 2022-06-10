How To Make Chlorine Dioxide To Destroy Spike Proteins & SARS-CoV-2 (CDS, CDH4000 & "The Antidote")

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Since Chlorine Dioxide easily breaks down all viruses at a ppm concentration which is far lower than what the human body can safely tolerate, CLO2 is the perfect antidote to COVID-19 and it's spike protein. It should also quickly breakdown the spike proteins that are created by the experimental jabs.