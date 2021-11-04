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A vaccinated Karen refuses to sit next to an unvaccinated man on an airplane.
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390 views • November 04, 2021
A vaccinated Karen refuses to sit next to an unvaccinated man on an airplane.
The legendary pilot comes in and tells her that his plane is not discriminated against and tells her to get off the plane.
Awesome!!!!Clap hands signThumbs up
FROM TWITTER
The legendary pilot comes in and tells her that his plane is not discriminated against and tells her to get off the plane.
Awesome!!!!Clap hands signThumbs up
FROM TWITTER
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