Your proper purpose in life is NOT to make yourself grand—and is CERTAINLY NOT for you to be a temptation to others (1 Peter 3:3-4; Luke 17:1-3a); to be an obstacle to their effort to please the Lord—but is to be a benefit to others.
Therefore, live for the benefit of others.
#BenefitOthers, #NoTemptation, #PleaseTheLord