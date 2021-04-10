Joe Biden’s Deviant Spawn Hunter Biden Had a Laugh with Jimmy Kimmel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Hunter Biden says on with Jimmy Kimmel that his laptop is a “red herring” and that he really does not know if it’s his:
“I don’t know is the answer.”
Mainstream Media/Fake News has made mockery of his high crimes against humanity. The book deal, the interviews, the laughs as the media celebrates this pedophile rapist.
Hunter Biden has *never* addressed the authenticity of a signed quote that appears to contain his signature authorizing a Delaware computer repair shop to repair his computers.
He's appeared on 3 programs this week but was never asked about the quote.