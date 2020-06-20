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Justin Quail - Giving Tree Chiropractic - Why can't Chiropractic be the Primary Care for adults AND kids?
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14 views • June 20, 2020
For families wanting more prevention for primary care, and not just pharmaceutical prescriptions for every ailment no matter how mild, specialists like paleo-cardiologist Jack Wolfson recommend chiropractic as THE primary care everyone should consider. Even for your kids!
For 5 years at Giving Tree Chiropractic, Dr. Quail has adjusted the spines and advised on health with thousands of families who rate his practice highly. Justin explains the chiropractic practice and why it fits well as one’s entry point for sicknesses, accidents, and staying well.
For 5 years at Giving Tree Chiropractic, Dr. Quail has adjusted the spines and advised on health with thousands of families who rate his practice highly. Justin explains the chiropractic practice and why it fits well as one’s entry point for sicknesses, accidents, and staying well.
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