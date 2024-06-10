Satanic Influences Proselytized by Taylor Swift, Jay-Z, and Marina Abramović - Kevin Thom

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There is a significant amount of supernatural or dark behavior in today's Hollywood celebrity culture. Since the Covid pandemic, more and more Americans are beginning to realize the negative impact that pop stars and "idols" have had on society. Kevin Thom, also known as King Kat, delved into celebrity culture during the pandemic and has since become a successful Christian content creator with a strong presence on social media. He discusses the Satanic symbolism associated with popular singer Taylor Swift and the questionable influences in her life, as well as the mysterious and ritualistic culture behind the scenes in Tinseltown, involving figures like Jay-Z and Marina Abramović.
TAKEAWAYS
John Calvin said that the human heart is an idol factory
If we do not protect our eyes and ears, we could easily be molded into Satan’s image by our poisonous culture
Just because you choose NOT to worship God doesn’t mean that you’re not worshiping something
Taylor Swift’s two biggest influences are Clara Bow (sex symbol) and Stevie Nicks (professing witch)
