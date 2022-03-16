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by Ukraine,
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296 views • March 16, 2022
executed by Ukrainian forces, claims this pro Russian soldier. Mercenaries fighting for the Kiev regime were wounded in the Volnovakha hospital, and were shot by their own before leaving the city so that they could not give up information. All the wounded were shot in the temple or the back of the head, Yan Gagin says. Don't go to Ukraine! You're not protected under Geneva and everyone will deny you were even there.
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