Blancolirio: 15NOV22 - 'Wings Over Dallas' Mid Air Collision Report

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Checkout Delacabra Playlists for More Videos
https://youtu.be/C342dfNPCyg
Nov 15, 2022
LINKS: (Correction: 37mm cannon)
Flight Track Overlay: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KHXgj...
ADSB Data:
B-17: https://globe.adsbexchange.com/?icao=...
P-51: https://globe.adsbexchange.com/?icao=...
P-63: https://globe.adsbexchange.com/?icao=...
P-63 Walkaround: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ruoDK...
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=529500...
Learning The Finer Points: https://www.learnthefinerpoints.c
om/
Theme: "Weightless" Aram Bedrosian
https://www.arambedrosian.com