Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Blancolirio: 15NOV22 - 'Wings Over Dallas' Mid Air Collision Report
322 views
channel image
Delacabra
Published 14 days ago |

Checkout Delacabra Playlists for More Videos


https://youtu.be/C342dfNPCyg

Nov 15, 2022

LINKS: (Correction: 37mm cannon)

Flight Track Overlay: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KHXgj...

ADSB Data:

B-17: https://globe.adsbexchange.com/?icao=...

P-51: https://globe.adsbexchange.com/?icao=...

P-63: https://globe.adsbexchange.com/?icao=...

P-63 Walkaround: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ruoDK...

PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=529500...

Learning The Finer Points: https://www.learnthefinerpoints.c

om/

Theme: "Weightless" Aram Bedrosian

https://www.arambedrosian.com

Keywords
dallasdallas texasdallas airshowwings over dallasdallas air show crashdallas airshow crashdallas plane crashdallas air showdallas air show plance crash2022 dallas air showb-17 crash dallas air showdallas air show 111222dallas air show crash todaydallas air show tragic crashb-17 and p-63 kingcobra collide at wings over dallas air showplane crash dallas air showdallas airshow 2022dallas air show crash 20222 planes crash dallas air showblancolirio

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket