Mike Lee introduces bill to BAN Illegals from flying with govt app, no I.D.
Published 18 hours ago

Mike Lee: "I introduced an amendment to BAN illegal immigrants from flying around America using a government app instead of ID.


A Democrat Senator was worried that it might increase the lines at airports.

Unreal."


@SenMikeLee

https://x.com/SenMikeLee/status/1771398299008049559?s=20

Keywords
border crisissenatormike lee

