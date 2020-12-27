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Irish Government Admits: COVID-19 Does NOT Exist
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470 views • December 27, 2020
This is HUGE & confirms what I've been saying since the beggining of this #CovidHOAX
‼ Irish Government Admits COVID-19 Does NOT Exist ‼
See Irish investigative journalist Gemma O’Doherty showing official document
Take off your muzzle! Socialize with others! Take back your live & freedom!
AND DO NOT TAKE vaccine for virus that doesn't exists!
"After months of painstaking freedom of information law requests the government of Ireland has finally come clean and admitted that it has no scientific proof that the SARS-CoV-2 virus (COVID-19) exists. Which other nations are going to be next and admit this pandemic was a scam?
“AS PART OF OUR LEGAL ACTION we had been demanding the evidence that this virus actually exists [as well as] evidence that lockdowns actually have any impact on the spread of viruses; that face-masks are safe, and do deter the spread of viruses – They don’t. No such studies exist; that social distancing is based in science – It isn’t. it’s made up; that contact tracing has any bearing on the spread of a virus – of course it doesn’t. This organisation here – is making it up as they go along.” – Gemma O’Doherty
source
https://gemmaodoherty.com/
‼ Irish Government Admits COVID-19 Does NOT Exist ‼
See Irish investigative journalist Gemma O’Doherty showing official document
Take off your muzzle! Socialize with others! Take back your live & freedom!
AND DO NOT TAKE vaccine for virus that doesn't exists!
"After months of painstaking freedom of information law requests the government of Ireland has finally come clean and admitted that it has no scientific proof that the SARS-CoV-2 virus (COVID-19) exists. Which other nations are going to be next and admit this pandemic was a scam?
“AS PART OF OUR LEGAL ACTION we had been demanding the evidence that this virus actually exists [as well as] evidence that lockdowns actually have any impact on the spread of viruses; that face-masks are safe, and do deter the spread of viruses – They don’t. No such studies exist; that social distancing is based in science – It isn’t. it’s made up; that contact tracing has any bearing on the spread of a virus – of course it doesn’t. This organisation here – is making it up as they go along.” – Gemma O’Doherty
source
https://gemmaodoherty.com/
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