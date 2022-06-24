INFLATION NIGHTMARE & THE FED'S 2% CPI PIPE DREAM

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RonPaulLibertyReport
Ron Paul Liberty Report
The posturing that inflation is such a "surprise" is typical, but shameful nevertheless. No one should be surprised that prices are skyrocketing after the the government spent many trillions that it doesn't have, and was only able to spend those trillions because the Fed counterfeited the money out-of-thin-air. Today's economic suffering could not be more predictable.