'I'm The Victim!'

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Insurrection Day 2.0
* Colbert dispatched a group to enter the capitol; they were hardly subtle.
* Auchincloss has condoned this type of activity.
* Reps to Colbert’s team: come visit at the capitol.
* Colbert: it’s different because I’m a good person; I’m a comedian! It’s all a joke, OK?
* What he said actually explains nothing.
* This is a master class on whiny, rich, liberal self-righteousness.
* He is really just a shill for the left; his comedy is pure political hackery.
* He sounds like a [Bidan] flack delivering whatever talking points the White House tells him to repeat.
* He has lost his humor and perspective — and hasn’t been funny for some time.
* He applauded this man’s imprisonment (QAnon Shaman).
* He is a certified Karen.
* Self-hating libs don’t make good comedy.
Redpill:
* He’s a brittle, middle-aged woman who’s always lecturing you about something.
* In fact, he’s [Elizabeth Warren]. They even look alike. Have you seen them in the same room recently? No.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 21 June 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6308293052112