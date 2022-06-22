'I'm The Victim!'

Insurrection Day 2.0

* Colbert dispatched a group to enter the capitol; they were hardly subtle.

* Auchincloss has condoned this type of activity.

* Reps to Colbert’s team: come visit at the capitol.

* Colbert: it’s different because I’m a good person; I’m a comedian! It’s all a joke, OK?

* What he said actually explains nothing.

* This is a master class on whiny, rich, liberal self-righteousness.

* He is really just a shill for the left; his comedy is pure political hackery.

* He sounds like a [Bidan] flack delivering whatever talking points the White House tells him to repeat.

* He has lost his humor and perspective — and hasn’t been funny for some time.

* He applauded this man’s imprisonment (QAnon Shaman).

* He is a certified Karen.

* Self-hating libs don’t make good comedy.





Redpill:

* He’s a brittle, middle-aged woman who’s always lecturing you about something.

* In fact, he’s [Elizabeth Warren]. They even look alike. Have you seen them in the same room recently? No.





The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 21 June 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6308293052112