Dr Jennifer Daniels - The King Has No Clothes, Now Will Someone Just Please Say It? on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (03.23.20)

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Show highlights:
Dr. Daniels gives us her summary big picture on this coronavirus
Exploring the data of Italy deaths; coronavirus is the innocent passenger, not the driver of deaths
The scientific way things are measured and determined
How are the universities connected with the government
Dr. Daniels tells how the government owns this generation through student loans
Dealing with clogged tear ducts
Is there a way to avoid surgery for venus reflux disease?
What is NAC and what is it used for?
How can cherry angiomas be safely removed from the skin without causing any scarring?
What are some recommendations for repairing varicose and spider veins?
Some ideas for a listener who has found a lump in his left scrotum
Why does Dr. Daniels think so many people died of the Spanish Flu? How about the Bubonic plague?
When you’re looking for a problem, you’ll usually find one; over testing is like opening Pandoras Box
and so much more!!
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