Dr Jennifer Daniels - The King Has No Clothes, Now Will Someone Just Please Say It? on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (03.23.20)

Show highlights:

Dr. Daniels gives us her summary big picture on this coronavirus



Exploring the data of Italy deaths; coronavirus is the innocent passenger, not the driver of deaths



The scientific way things are measured and determined



How are the universities connected with the government



Dr. Daniels tells how the government owns this generation through student loans



Dealing with clogged tear ducts



Is there a way to avoid surgery for venus reflux disease?



What is NAC and what is it used for?



How can cherry angiomas be safely removed from the skin withou﻿t causing any scarring?



What are some recommendations for repairing varicose and spider veins?



Some ideas for a listener who has found a lump in his left scrotum



Why does Dr. Daniels think so many people died of the Spanish Flu? How about the Bubonic plague?



When you’re looking for a problem, you’ll usually find one; over testing is like opening Pandoras Box

and so much more!!





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