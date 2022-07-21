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Dr Jennifer Daniels - The King Has No Clothes, Now Will Someone Just Please Say It? on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (03.23.20)
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
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173 views • July 21, 2022

Show highlights:

Dr. Daniels gives us her summary big picture on this coronavirus

Exploring the data of Italy deaths; coronavirus is the innocent passenger, not the driver of deaths

The scientific way things are measured and determined

How are the universities connected with the government

Dr. Daniels tells how the government owns this generation through student loans

Dealing with clogged tear ducts

Is there a way to avoid surgery for venus reflux disease?

What is NAC and what is it used for?

How can cherry angiomas be safely removed from the skin withou﻿t causing any scarring?

What are some recommendations for repairing varicose and spider veins?

Some ideas for a listener who has found a lump in his left scrotum

Why does Dr. Daniels think so many people died of the Spanish Flu? How about the Bubonic plague?

When you’re looking for a problem, you’ll usually find one; over testing is like opening Pandoras Box

and so much more!!


FREE CANDIDA CLEANER Reports: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels/1387 

TOTAL HEALTH ACCELERATOR COURSE - https://totalhealthaccelerator.thinkific.com/?ref=9f9e76 

Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels 

Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers 

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted 

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/ 

 

If you wish to support CuresWanted: https://buymeacoffee.com/cureswanted 

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https://oneradionetwork.com/all-shows/dr-jennifer-daniels-the-king-has-no-clothes-now-will-someone-just-please-say-it-march-23-2020/ 

Keywords
5ggovernment controlstudent loansspider veinsgovernment conspiracydeath ratespanish flububonic plaguenaccoronavirusone radio networkdr jennifer danielscovid 19coviddeath certificatesgovernment propagandacause of deathmedical testpatrick timponevaricose veinsthe king has no clothestear ductsclogged tear ductsvenus reflux diseasecherry angiomas
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