The Alex Jones Show 5/1/22

May 1, 2022"Dems Announce No Limits To Financial Support For Ukraine As They Prepare Another Crushing Economic Blow To The American People FULL SHOW 5-1-22"Courtesy of The Alex Jones ShowGuest host Owen Shroyer breaks down the Biden administration’s unprecedented financial assistance package to Ukraine as the American people continue to suffer the economic pain of soaring inflation, supply chain breakdowns, and a collapsed border. We’ll also discuss the newly-formed Disinformation Governance Board and how it signals the beginning of the end of the globalists’ control over the dominant narrative.🔥THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS AND IT’S CALLED LINUX🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10, 11 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥The Alex Jones Show, Infowars, Owen Shroyer are not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgeneTelegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetodayIt's amazing the way 'they' have taken the common cold and turned it into an industry, a slavery.🔥FOR MORE INFO ABOUT LINUX WATCH “Switch to Linux? The Real Privacy OS”🔥The CCP (Chinese Communist Party) must be destroyed at all costs it is the cancer destroying the earth.🔥Jesus Christ will destroy the CCP.🔥God will destroy the WEF (World Economic Forum).