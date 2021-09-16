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Dr. Reiner Fuellmich Summarizes Results From Berlin Corona Committee.
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674 views • September 16, 2021
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, an experienced trial lawyer licensed in Germany and California (USA) and co-founder of the Berlin Corona Committee, summarizes the Committee's findings to date and takes stock of the situation. This is the level of knowledge on which the Corona Committee builds in its weekly meetings.
Learn more about the committee:
https://corona-ausschuss.de
For anonymous reports:
https://securewhistleblower.com
Telegram Committee:
https://t.me/s/Corona_Ausschuss
With your donation you make our work possible:
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/donate/
Unfortunately, we cannot issue donation receipts at this time.
The bank details are:
Lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Intended purpose
“Donation Corona Committee”
IBAN: DE57 1203 0000 1072 0158 50
BIC: BYLADEM1001
Address:
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Senderstr. 37
37077 Göttingen
Germany
Learn more about the committee:
https://corona-ausschuss.de
For anonymous reports:
https://securewhistleblower.com
Telegram Committee:
https://t.me/s/Corona_Ausschuss
With your donation you make our work possible:
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/donate/
Unfortunately, we cannot issue donation receipts at this time.
The bank details are:
Lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Intended purpose
“Donation Corona Committee”
IBAN: DE57 1203 0000 1072 0158 50
BIC: BYLADEM1001
Address:
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Senderstr. 37
37077 Göttingen
Germany
Keywords
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