Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Minds of Men [2018 - Aaron & Melissa Dykes]
4 views
channel image
divideetimpera
Published a day ago |

https://youtu.be/LQucESRF3Sg https://vimeo.com/ondemand/themindsofmen

https://www.themindsofmen.net

http://truthstreammedia.com


What is the Science of Government?

The Minds of Men is a three-year investigation into the experimentation, art, and practice of social engineering and mind control during the Cold War...

A mind-bending journey into the past that gives startling insight into the world we are living in today

Keywords
sciencefbimind controlciacontrolgovernmentmanipulationbrainwashingcyberneticsmkultracold war

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket